A worker is seen near a factory in Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's finance ministry will request a record 25.8238 trillion yen (150.01 billion pound) for debt servicing costs in an annual budget for the next fiscal year from April 2015, a document obtained by the Reuters showed, reflecting snowballing public debt.

Ministries and government offices are due to submit their budget requests for the next fiscal year by the end of August, which will be scrutinised by the finance ministry by late December when the government compiles a draft annual budget.

(Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)