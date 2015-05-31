TOKYO Japanese companies raised spending on factories and equipment in January-March compared with the same period last year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, underscoring a steady pick-up in business investment.

The 7.3 percent year-on-year increase in capital spending followed a 2.8 percent rise in the previous quarter.

Excluding spending on software, capital expenditure rose a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent from the previous quarter, following a 0.9 percent growth in October-December.

The data will be used to calculate revised gross domestic product figures due on June 8.

A preliminary estimate showed the economy grew an annualised 2.4 percent in the first three months of this year due to a positive contribution from inventories, but consumer spending and capital expenditure expanded less than expected.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)