Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso gives the financial address during an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese and Chinese finance officials are expected to meet in early June and are likely to discuss the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso and his Chinese counterpart, Lou Jiwei, as well as working level officials from international finance, the budget and tax bureaus will participate in the talks in Beijing, the Nikkei said.

Japan and China are arranging the talks around June 6 and it would be the first time in more than three years to hold such a high-level finance meeting between the two nations, according to the Nikkei.

Japan plans to decide on whether to join the AIIB through a summit with the United States later this month and a Group of Seven finance ministers' and central bankers' meeting, the report said.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)