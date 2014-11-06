TOKYO Japan's index of coincident economic indicators rose a preliminary 1.4 points in September from the previous month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday.

The index of leading economic indicators, compiled using data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment and a gauge of the economy a few months ahead, gained 1.2 points from August.

Last month, the government cut its assessment on the index and said the economy was at a "downward turning point", which suggests the economy may have already hit a peak several months earlier and signals there is a possibility it was in recession.

(Reporting by Yoko Yoshikawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko)