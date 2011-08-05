TOKYO An index gauging the outlook for Japan's economy rose in June at a record pace from May in a sign that the recovery from the March earthquake is broadening, although the government warned of risks to the outlook such as slowing global growth.

The Bank of Japan raised its assessment of the economy in its monthly report for August but also warned of potential damage from recent yen rises and heightening uncertainty over the global economy.

"Japan's economy is picking up steadily as supply constraints from the quake ease," the central bank said in the report issued on Friday, adding that a return to a moderate recovery was projected as factory output rebounds.

"But both advanced and emerging economies are facing high uncertainties. The yen is strengthening so the move's impact on exports need to be monitored carefully," it said.

Japan's index of leading indicators, a gauge of the economy a few months ahead that is compiled from data such as the number of job offers and consumer sentiment, rose 3.8 points from May, the biggest increase on record, the government said on Friday.

Production of automobiles and electronic goods improved and inventories of electronic goods fell sharply, while business and consumer sentiment picked up, driving the improvement in the index, it said.

The index of coincident indicators, comprising data measuring the current state of the economy, rose a preliminary 2.5 points. The government revised up its assessment of the index, saying that it suggested an improvement in the economy.

"Along with an improvement in production, such as for autos, from declines in March and April, employment and consumption have also recovered," Minoru Masujima, director of the department of business statistics at the Cabinet Office, told a briefing.

"The biggest risk is how the economies of the United States and Europe will affect Japan, and whether China will further tighten policy to prevent economic overheating."

The government and the BOJ have become increasingly confident that Japan's economy will resume a moderate recovery in autumn as it shakes off supply constraints due to the March earthquake.

But that view has fallen into doubt as the yen's surge and the global economic slowdown cloud the outlook for the export reliant economy, prompting Japan on Thursday to intervene in the currency market and to ease monetary policy.

