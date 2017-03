TOKYO Japanese consumer confidence worsened in December, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Friday, in a possible sign of wariness towards a sales tax hike in April.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 41.3 in December, down from 42.5 in November.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

The Cabinet Office cut its assessment of consumer confidence, saying it is stalling.

The Cabinet Office kept its assessment on consumer sentiment unchanged, saying it is in an improving trend.

For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at:

here

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)