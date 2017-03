TOKYO Japanese consumer confidence slipped in February, down for the third straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 38.3 in February, falling from 40.5 in January.

A reading below 50 suggests consumer pessimism.

For full details go to the Cabinet Office website at:

here

(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa, writing by Kaori Kaneko)