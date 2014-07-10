TOKYO Japanese consumer confidence rose for a second straight month in June, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was 41.1 in June, up from 39.3 in May.

The Cabinet Office upgraded its view on the consumer confidence index, saying it is picking up. That compared with its previous assessment that it was showing signs of improvement.

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

