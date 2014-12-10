Sainsbury's highlights cost price pressure as sales edge lower
LONDON Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
TOKYO Japanese consumer confidence in November worsened for a fourth straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Wednesday, showing the April sales tax hike is continuing to weigh on sentiment.
The Cabinet Office cut its view on the consumer confidence index, saying it is showing weak movement.
The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 37.7 in November, the lowest since April.
The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.
(Reporting by Izumi Nakagawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON The head of a British parliamentary committee has asked a regulator to look into media reports, including one by Reuters, about movements in financial markets ahead of economic data releases that raised the possibility of leaks.
SHANGHAI China's central bank raised short-term interest rates on Thursday in what economists said was a bid to stave off capital outflows and keep the yuan currency stable after the Federal Reserve raised U.S. rates overnight.