TOKYO Japanese consumer confidence in December improved for the first time in five months, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Monday.

The Cabinet Office raised its view on the consumer confidence index, saying that there are signs that its declining trend may be coming to an end.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 38.8 in December, up from 37.7 in November.

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

