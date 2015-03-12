A woman looks at a display window of a luxury department store as people walk past at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japanese consumer confidence in February improved for a third straight month, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 40.7 in February, up from 39.1 in January.

The Cabinet Office upgraded its view on the consumer confidence index, saying some recovery in the consumer mindset can be seen.

That compared with its previews assessment that there are signs its declining trend may be coming to an end.

The survey began in 1982. "General households" are those with two or more people.

