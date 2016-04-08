Shoppers sample dried foodstuff at a stall at Tokyo's Sugamo district, an area popular with the Japanese elderly, in Tokyo, Japan, in this March 14, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYO Japan's consumer confidence and the service-sector sentiment improved in March but analysts say moods will likely remain subdued due to uncertainty over the global economy and financial markets.

The sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, rose 1.6 points to 41.7 in March from the previous month, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.

In February, the index stood at 40.1 having fallen at its fastest monthly pace of decline since October 2013 and hitting the lowest level since January 2015.

The proportion of those expecting prices to rise after one year stood at 77.8 percent in March, up 0.4 of a percentage point from the previous month, the survey showed.

"Financial markets stabilised in March to some degree compared with the previous few months, which probably helped to ease pessimism for the economic outlook among consumers," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank.

"But wages are not rising much and a gloomy view started prevailing in April due to the yen's rapid rises so there is a chance that a rise in consumer sentiment data in March may be only a temporary."

Other data showed confidence among workers such as taxi drivers, hotel workers and restaurant staff - called "economy watchers" for their proximity to consumer and retail trends - rose 0.8 of a point to 45.4 in March from the previous month.

But the outlook index, indicating the level of confidence in future conditions, slipped 1.5 point to 46.7.

"In addition to weak share prices and the yen's appreciation, market uncertainty deepened due to the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy and firms became cautious about investment," said a respondent from the financial industry to the survey.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sam Holmes)