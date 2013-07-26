TOKYO Japanese consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in nearly five years in June, boding well for the central bank's aggressive stimulus plan that aims to end deflation and achieve 2 percent inflation in two years.

YASUO YAMAMOTO, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT MIZUHO RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"The rise in core consumer prices was mostly driven by a weak yen boosting energy and food prices. Such cost-push inflation should not be taken as particularly positive.

"The key is whether the effects of the Bank of Japan's monetary easing could have ripple effects on broader prices from now on by facilitating a rebalancing of investment portfolios and boosting inflation expectations.

"But the consensus view among market players shows they are sceptical about the prospects for a steady pickup in inflation, with service-sector firms struggling to pass on costs to consumers due to a persistent output gap.

"As such, the core CPI may rise to around 0.5 percent in the summer but it is likely to peak out thereafter. Our view remains unchanged that the central bank's 2 percent inflation target in two years is hard to meet."

NOBUHIKO KURAMOCHI, STRATEGIST AND ECONOMIST AT MIZUHO SECURITIES, TOKYO

"The rise in the CPI is mainly due to the weaker yen, which is raising import costs, so it's too early to be overly optimistic. But we can say that 'Abenomics' is very much in play.

"The fact that we are seeing a higher CPI is a plus for now. If asset prices continue to rise, the unemployment rate stays low and wages increase over time, the government is on track to pull the country out of deflation."

FUJISHIRO KOICHI, ECONOMIST AT DAI-ICHI LIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"The figure came out at plus 0.4 percent, so a tiny bit above expectations but broadly in line, so there's no major surprise for the market here.

"The core CPI is on the rise mostly because of the increase in energy prices compared with a year ago, so you've got to remember this factor. If you look at a narrower basket of goods without energy, the clear rising trend isn't there yet and we can't say with great confidence that Japan is clearly on its way out of deflation. There's still a big question mark looming over this issue.

"This rise in prices is not accompanied by an increase in wages. Only when wages start going up will we be able to say that it's a more sustainable and meaningful trend. So far, it can still end on a short blip up."

"That said, if the headline CPI numbers keep going up, investor expectations for the BOJ to embark on further easing steps will decrease."

HIDENOBU TOKUDA, ECONOMIST, MIZUHO RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"The main factor is energy prices and an increase in fees that utilities companies are charging to end users. Prices for some home electronics also rose.

"Core-core prices are still falling, but the pace of decline is narrowing, showing gradual improvement. I wouldn't be overly pessimistic. But at the same time I'm not that optimistic.

"For most people, wages are not rising enough. The sales tax hike will also be a drag on consumption.

"Realistically, I think the BOJ will eventually have to revise its time frame, because a two-year time span is too difficult.

"Some time around the end of the year the BOJ may have to ease policy further."

MARKET REACTION:

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa, Antoni Slodkowski, Stanley White, Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)