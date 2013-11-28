TOKYO Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in October from a year earlier, hitting a fresh five-year high, government data showed on Friday, in a sign the economy is making steady progress in beating deflation.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile prices of fresh food, matched a median market forecast, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.3 percent in October from a year earlier. It was the first rise since October 2008.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.6 percent in November from a year earlier, exceeding a median forecast for a 0.4 percent increase.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)