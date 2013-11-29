A store clerk brings out a pair of boots for a customer in Tokyo's Harajuku shopping district October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO Japanese consumer inflation accelerated to a five-year high in October and a narrower price measure increased at its fastest pace in 15 years, more evidence that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive policies are forging an escape from deflation.

Data on Friday also included encouraging signs an economic recovery was broadening and would extend into 2014, with factory output rising for a second straight month and the availability of jobs at the highest in nearly six years.

That bodes well for Abe's goal of reinvigorating the world's third-largest economy and casting off 15 years of deflation through his "Abenomics" stimulus, as rising output and demand for workers should help increase wages and spending.

Indeed, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated his view on Friday that inflation would reach a target of 2 percent in coming years -- a goal that has been openly challenged by one-third of his board.

Economists said the pace of acceleration in inflation may taper off, with spending now being boosted by consumers buying up ahead of an increase in the sales tax next April, but the recovery seemed secure.

"We expect core inflation to approach 1 percent at the end of this year and then to rise more gradually next year," said Hidenobu Tokuda, economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

"We are making progress toward ending deflation."

RISES OUTNUMBER FALLS

The core consumer price index, which excludes prices of fresh food but includes oil products, rose 0.9 percent in October from a year earlier, matching the median estimate. That marks a fifth straight month of gains, and the biggest year-on-year growth since November 2008.

Prices of 241 products in the index rose in annual terms in October, while prices of 211 items fell. It was the first time since May 2009 that price rises outnumbered falls.

"We see price hikes spreading beyond energy and price declines shrinking with more and more goods," a government official told reporters.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.3 percent in October from a year earlier. It was the first rise in the series in five years, and the fastest increase since August 1998.

Economics Minister Akira Amari said the figures showed clear progress in the battle against deflation, but Finance Minister Taro Aso sounded more cautious, saying one month of data could not confirm a price trend.

POSITIVE MOVE

Industrial output rose 0.5 percent in October from September, a second straight monthly rise but below the median rise of 2.0 percent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturers forecast output would rise 0.9 percent in November and 2.1 percent in December, suggesting strength in factory activity through the end of the year.

In a sign the economic upturn is gaining traction, the jobs market firmed up and household spending continued a recovery trend in October, albeit moderately.

The jobless rate held steady at 4.0 percent and the jobs-to-applicants ratio rose more than expected to 0.98 in October, its highest since December 2007, meaning nearly one job is available per job seeker, government data showed.

Separate data showed household spending rose 0.9 percent in October from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms as consumers bought items such as cars before the sales tax rises to 8 percent next April from 5 percent currently.

The economy slowed in the July-September quarter as exports and household spending moderated, but economists expect growth to accelerate this quarter.

