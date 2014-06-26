Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
TOKYO Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.4 percent in May from a year earlier, the fastest since April 1982, as an increase in the national sales tax continued to boost prices, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.
The increase in the core consumer price index, which excludes volatile prices of fresh food but includes prices of oil products, matched the median estimate by economists. It followed a 3.2 percent rise in April.
The Bank of Japan has estimated that the sales tax hike - to 8 percent from 5 percent on April 1 - would add 1.7 percentage points to annual consumer inflation in April, and 2.0 points from the following month. The internal affairs ministry does not provide official estimates.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.