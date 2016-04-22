A woman holds a shopping bag as she waits at a pedestrian crossing in the Ginza district in Tokyo, Japan, March 24, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's consumer prices likely fell for the first time in five months in March and factory output probably rebounded moderately, a Reuters poll showed, keeping the Bank of Japan under pressure to roll out more stimulus to support the economy.

A slew of economic data next week, including consumer spending related data, will determine whether the economy averted recession in the first quarter following a contraction in the final quarter last year.

The nation's core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, is forecast to have slipped in March by 0.2 percent from a year earlier, the Reuters poll of 21 economists showed, falling for the first time in five months.

"The main factor behind (core CPI falls) was a further slide in energy prices but also a slowdown in firms moving to raise prices of food and daily necessities due to a strong yen and weak consumer spending," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank.

The internal affairs ministry will announce core CPI at 8:30 a.m. on April 28 (2330 GMT April 27).

The BOJ is likely to debate expanding monetary stimulus at its April 27-28 rate review, as sluggish global demand and weak wage growth hurt exports and private consumption, sources have told Reuters.

The poll also found industrial production rose 2.9 percent in March from the previous month, the fastest pace since March 2011 when a devastating earthquakes disrupted the supply chain. Monthly output dropped 5.2 percent in February.

"Factory output probably rebounded from the previous month's falls, but the pace of recovery in electronic parts and devices will not be strong," said Yusuke Konishi, senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.

Retail sales in March likely declined 1.5 percent from a year earlier after a revised 0.4 percent gain in February, the poll showed.

The trade ministry will release factory output and retail sales at 8:50 a.m. on April 28.

Household spending in March likely fell 4.2 percent from a year earlier as unstable financial markets weighed on consumer sentiment.

The jobless rate was expected to remain at 3.3 percent in March and the jobs-applicants ratio at 1.28, the poll showed.

The internal affairs ministry will release jobs related data and household spending figures at the same time with CPI on Thursday.

