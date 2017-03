A man rides a bicycle past containers at a port in Tokyo August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan's current account surplus fell 63.7 percent in August from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Tuesday, as a chronic trade deficit and a decline in income from investments overseas weighed on the country's balance of payments.

The fall in the surplus compared with a median estimate for a 23.4 percent annual increase.

The surplus stood at 161.5 billion yen (1.03 billion pounds), versus the median forecast for a 549.0 billion yen surplus.

