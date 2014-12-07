TOKYO Japan's current account recorded a surplus for the fourth straight month in October, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as a weak yen and income from investments overseas bolstered the balance of payments.

The surplus stood at 833.4 billion yen (4.39 billion pounds), against a median forecast for 366.3 billion yen, according to a Reuters poll.

In the same period a year earlier, the current account logged a deficit of 154.3 billion yen.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)