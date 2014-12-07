BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
TOKYO Japan's current account recorded a surplus for the fourth straight month in October, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, as a weak yen and income from investments overseas bolstered the balance of payments.
The surplus stood at 833.4 billion yen (4.39 billion pounds), against a median forecast for 366.3 billion yen, according to a Reuters poll.
In the same period a year earlier, the current account logged a deficit of 154.3 billion yen.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group on Monday said it appointed a businessman to review the cases of British companies which lost out in a 245 million pound fraud for which six people were jailed earlier this year.