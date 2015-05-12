TOKYO Members of Japan's top economic advisory panel will propose that the government focus on higher economic growth and spending cuts to meet fiscal targets, but some analysts worry the plan could actually crimp Tokyo's ability to maintain fiscal prudence.

Private-sector members of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) will propose later on Tuesday that the government keep gross domestic product growth above 2 percent in real terms and 3 percent in nominal terms, government sources said.

Ratings agencies have already downgraded Japan twice since late last year due to frustration with the pace of fiscal reform, so a credible fiscal discipline plan is needed to prevent further erosion of the nation's credit worthiness.

"Having growth targets is fine, but it could give the impression the government will try to rely too much on growth," said Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"A real 2 percent growth target is perfectly reasonable. The problem is whether nominal growth will continue to exceed real growth, and there are a lot of doubts about prices."

The proposal will say that relying on higher growth and spending cuts means the government can avoid further sales tax hikes, according to the sources, who declined to be named because the proposal has not been released.

The government is scheduled to raise the nationwide sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in April 2017 and many politicians are keen to avoid raising the tax again because of the consequent hit to consumer spending.

Japan's government will also set a new target of reducing its primary budget deficit to 1 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal 2018, the sources said.

The new goal is aimed at returning to a primary budget surplus in fiscal 2020, and tackling Japan's massive debt burden, which is the worst in the world at more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

Previously, the government estimated that the primary budget deficit would be 2.1 percent of GDP in fiscal 2018, which is worth around 11.6 trillion yen (62 billion pounds).

These estimates assume around 3 percent nominal economic growth and that the government does not take additional steps to cut spending.

Over the past five years, Japan's GDP grew an average 0.7 percent in nominal terms, so aiming for 3 percent nominal growth may be seen as unrealistic at a time when economic growth has struggled to speed up.

