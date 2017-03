TOKYO An economic adviser for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that he would not deny the necessity of hiking the sales tax but deflation needs to be overcome and nominal GDP has to grow first.

Etsuro Honda, a Shizuoka University professor and one of Abe's two outspoken economic advisers, also said Japan will not be able to achieve a sustainable 2 percent price increase unless wages rise at the same pace.

