Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda attends a news conference after he is re-elected leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) in Tokyo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is considering naming Katsuya Okada, a senior politician in the ruling Democratic Party, as the country's new finance minister, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Okada, who serves as a cabinet minister responsible for welfare and tax reform, would replace Jun Azumi as finance minister.

Okada, who has previously served as foreign minister and held other senior posts in the party, shares Noda's drive for fiscal and tax reform, so his appointment as finance minister would indicate no change in the government's fiscal policy.

However, Noda has courted Okada for finance minister's job before, only for Okada to turn down the position.

The change in personnel could come as part of a bigger shakeup of Noda's cabinet as early as October 1, the Sankei reported without citing its sources.

Noda is making changes to members of the cabinet and senior members of the party as the government eyes an election in coming months.

In previous cabinet shake-ups, the Democrats have had difficulty filling the finance minister's post because not many of the party's members have experience suitable for the position.

