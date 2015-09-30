TOKYO Japan's finance ministry on Wednesday called for policymakers to avoid repeating the mistake made during the 1980s "bubble" era, when expansionary fiscal policy led to a snowballing of public debt in the following two so-called lost decades.

The ministry highlighted the risk of expansionary fiscal policy in a report to an advisory panel to Finance Minister Taro Aso, which on Wednesday begins debating the budget for the fiscal year starting in April 2016.

Government offices have requested a record 102.4 trillion yen (564 billion pounds) budget, with big increases in social security spending for Japan's fast-ageing society.

"Looking at the postwar fiscal management, the bubble era of the late 1980s in particular, spending needs to be curbed just when the economy is in good shape, in order to make a steady progress on fiscal consolidation," the report said.

"Such fiscal management helps limit swings in the economy, contributing to sustainable and stable growth and securing space for fiscal measures in the future to cope with economic shocks."

The ministry report described Japan's fiscal stance in the run-up to the asset-bubble burst in 1991 as "expansionary". Japan's annual budget spending grew 3.3 percent a year from fiscal 1986 to 1990 when the economy grew a nominal 6.5 percent on average.

Since the bubble burst, Japan's debt-to-GDP ratio has more than quadrupled, due to low economic growth combined with failure to rein in increases in social security spending for the ageing population. For the current fiscal year, the ratio is projected at 231 percent.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is prioritising economic growth, and the higher tax revenue it should bring, over austerity in fixing a public debt that's more than twice the size of Japan's economy, by far the largest in the developed world.

The last time Japan was saddled with a similar debt-to-GDP ratio was just before the end of World War Two when military outlays strained public finances, the report showed.

It said that the debt-to-GDP ratio was brought down to below 15 percent in fiscal 1950 after a period of hyperinflation, but at the cost to the public through crisis measures such as limits on withdrawals from banks.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)