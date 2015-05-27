Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks next to the Japanese national flag, attached with a black ribbon to mourn Japanese hostage victims captured by Islamic State militants, during at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in... REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday excessive volatility in foreign exchange rates was undesirable but added that the current pace of the yen's declines hadn't reached that level yet.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news conference that the government would continue to closely monitor forex movements.

The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)