Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
TOKYO Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday excessive volatility in foreign exchange rates was undesirable but added that the current pace of the yen's declines hadn't reached that level yet.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news conference that the government would continue to closely monitor forex movements.
The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
LONDON British tour operator Thomas Cook said it expected to hit its full-year operating targets after seeing early signs that tourists were returning to troubled markets Turkey and Egypt.
BERLIN Britain's departure from the European Union will significantly hurt German firms' business with the United Kingdom and investment will decline strongly in the long term, the president of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.