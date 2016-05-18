TOKYO Japan's economy dodged recession in the January-March quarter, expanding an annualised 1.7 percent thanks to firm exports and a boost from the extra day from the leap year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The preliminary figure for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of a 0.2 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

COMMENTARY:

SHUJI TONOUCHI, SENIOR FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES

"Japan has basically been bouncing in and out of growth since last year. January-March GDP may seem strong, but the economy is stagnating.

"It seems like the government has already decided to delay the sales tax hike. The government may look to more fiscal spending, but I can't see how it can pour more money into public works. Japan's stagnation implies that other steps, like structural reforms, are necessary."

HIDENOBU TOKUDA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MIZUHO RESEARCH INSTITUTE

"The headline figure came out stronger than expected but growth has merely bounced from the prior quarter's decline. As such, growth remains flat on average for the past half year, the economy is stalling, and its momentum is not strong.

"Taking into account the effects of the extra day from the leap year, which pushed up the quarter-on-quarter growth rate by 0.3 percentage point, growth is not as strong as the headline number shows.

"The GDP data will likely press Prime Minister (Shinzo) Abe to decide to delay a planned sales tax hike next year and to roll out additional fiscal stimulus worth at least 5 trillion yen (£31.7 billion). I also expect the Bank of Japan to ease policy further in July given weak growth and tame inflation."

TARO SAITO, DIRECTOR OF ECONOMIC RESEARCH, NLI RESEARCH INSTITUTE

"The rate of economic growth was slightly better than expected. But we estimate the growth was boosted by about 1 percentage point due to the leap year ... so Japan's economy remained at a standstill.

"Capital spending was on the rise in the latter half of 2015 but it has started weakening due to worries about corporate earnings and the impact from a strong yen.

"There is a chance the economy will contract in April-June because of the impact from the earthquakes in Kyushu, and consumer spending will likely fall after being boosted by the extra day in the leap year. And exports will probably decline, weighed down by the strong yen.

"Today's GDP won't have an impact on the BOJ's policy outlook per se as the data is based on economic figures already available. We expect the BOJ will adopt further easing in June."

