TOKYO Japan's economy grew at an annualised pace of 0.2 percent in the April-June period, expanding for a second straight quarter but at a much slower rate on weak exports and capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.

The preliminary reading for gross domestic product was weaker than a median market forecast for a 0.7 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 2.0 percent growth in the first quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP marked flat growth in April-June, versus a 0.2 percent growth expected by economists.

COMMENTARY:

TOMOO KINOSHITA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NOMURA SECURITIES

"The slowdown in U.S. growth from the start of this year is dragging on Japan's exports ... But there are some bright signs in the near-term. Part of the weakness (in GDP) is due to the effect of the earthquake in Kumamoto prefecture in April, so it should be temporary.

"The rebound in private consumption will likely be very slow. But capital expenditure and exports will start to recover as the external environment improves."

HIDENOBU TOKUDA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MIZUHO RESEARCH INSTITUTE

"The GDP data confirmed that the economy is stalling due to weak domestic and external demand. Exports turned out to be much weaker than expected due to tame global growth and the yen's rise. Slowdown in China as well as the United States affected Japan's external demand.

"Growth may be picking up temporarily in the current quarter given firmer production plans by companies. But sluggish global demand will likely weigh on Japan's growth towards the year-end.

"With the absence of a growth engine, the economy will continue at low growth on average for the rest of this year, at least until the stimulus package is implemented early next year. As such, the Bank of Japan could take easing steps in September or later."

NORIO MIYAGAWA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MIZUHO SECURITIES

"Overall it looks like the economy is stagnating. Consumer spending is weak, and the reason is low wage gains. There is a lot of uncertainty about overseas economies, and this is holding back capital expenditure.

"The government has already announced a big stimulus package, so the next question is how the BOJ will respond after its comprehensive policy review, which is sure to lead to a delay in its price target."

MARI IWASHITA, CHIEF MARKET ECONOMIST, SMBC FRIEND SECURITIES

"Capex was clearly disappointing. But housing investment was strong, which is likely to be driven by negative interest rates and should please Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

"Overall, only the public spending and housing investment were driving the economy as other components remained weak. The economy appears to be stagnating."

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Daiki Iga, Leika Kihara; Editing by Joseph Radford and Chang-Ran Kim)