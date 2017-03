TOKYO The Bank of Japan, the Ministry of Finance and the Financial Services Agency met to analyse the situation surrounding Greece, a senior government official said on Monday.

Officials from the monetary and financial authorities met after euro zone leaders told near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit on Sunday it must enact key reforms this week to restore trust.

