TOKYO Japanese government and central bank officials will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Monday (2330 BST on Sunday) to discuss the situation in Greece, an official said, as Asia starts another tense week of trading amid further emergency meetings in Europe.

The Finance Ministry, Financial Services Agency and Bank of Japan will meet to exchange information about Greece, the official said, after euro zone leaders told the cash-strapped Greek government it must enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they will open talks on a financial rescue to keep it in the euro currency area.

Early Asian trading was calm. Last Monday, after Greek voters rejected austerity measures in a referendum, Japanese policymakers met and pledged to work closely to guard against financial market volatility.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Paul Simao)