FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan does not necessarily have to pledge to buy assets "infinitely" but should not restrict the term of its expansionary monetary policy as long as deflation or recession continues, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic adviser said.
"It is very important to institutionalise a legal framework so that the BOJ doesn't engage in too restrictive monetary policy," Koichi Hamada, Abe's special economic adviser, told a news conference on Friday.
"In order to do that, there should be some amendment to the present BOJ law," he said.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Depositors should be the last to suffer losses if a bank goes down, the European Central Bank said on Friday, urging EU lawmakers to spell out this principle in their new directive.