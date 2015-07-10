TOKYO The Bank of Japan does not need to ease policy now despite stubbornly low inflation and headwinds from Greece and China, but instead can wait to see how the plunge in Shanghai shares affects the Japanese economy, a key economic adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday.

Koichi Hamada, an emeritus professor of economics at Yale University, also told Reuters that Abe should proceed with a planned increase in the national sales tax in 2017, while considering steps to help poorer people disproportionately hurt by the hike.

Given Japan's tight labour market, recovering business investment and generally improving economy, "the Bank of Japan could wait and see what the impact from China will be," said Hamada, an architect of Abe's easy-money policies aimed at ending decades of deflation and tepid growth.

Chinese shares have plunged more than 30 percent in recent weeks, although they rebounded for a second day on Friday as the government took a raft of steps to arrest the slide.

If the China turmoil hurts Japanese employment and growth, however, "the Bank of Japan should be happy to respond with easier monetary policy," Hamada said. "But Japan's labour market is tight. So I don't think it's an immediate problem."

The BOJ meets next week and while it is expected to maintain its hyper-easy policy, it may warn of downside risks as Greece and China shake its optimism.

GROWTH VS AUSTERITY

Hamada said the BOJ should switch its policy target from the broad consumer price index to "core-core" inflation, which he said better reflects underlying inflation because it excludes food and energy prices.

Core-core CPI was up 0.4 percent in May from a year earlier, while the overall CPI was up 0.5 percent. The BOJ aims to boost inflation to 2 percent.

Hamada said he would not oppose plans to raise the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in April 2017 under normal economic conditions. But he said he will likely advise Abe to take "some kind of income distribution-oriented measures," such as subsidies, rebates, and exemptions for food.

Abe delayed the hike, initially scheduled for October 2015, after an increase to 8 percent from 5 percent in April 2014 pushed Japan deep into recession.

On the crisis in Greece, where the economy is in freefall and banks closed amid negotiations over a bailout and debt repayments, Hamada said Greece should leave the euro zone, return to the drachma and devalue the currency.

Asked if Japan could learn from the Greek situation, Hamada said: "It's not a question of what Japan should learn from Greece. Greece should learn from us."

In Japan's own growth-versus-austerity debate, Hamada calls for focussing on economic growth over budget cuts. Japan, whose debt burden is the heaviest in the industrial world at more than twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, set fiscal guidelines last month that rejected strict adherence to austerity targets.

(Additional reporting by Stanley White; Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Klamann)