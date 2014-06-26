A woman looks at items displayed outside a luxury department store in Tokyo May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's core consumer inflation eased slightly in May when excluding the effect of a sales tax hike, and is seen slowing in coming months as the boost from a weak yen fade, keeping the central bank under pressure to maintain its massive stimulus.

Separate data showed household spending continued to pullback in May, after having been hit by an increase in the domestic sales tax on April 1, boding ill for the world's third-largest economy.

The jobless rate fell to its lowest in more than a decade, while a measure of labour demand hit the highest in two decades, but it may take time for the strong labour market to lift consumer spending after the tax hike.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but exclude volatile fresh food costs, rose 3.4 percent in the year to May, data showed on Friday, matching the median market forecast.

That was the fastest since April 1982 as the sales tax hike pushed up prices across the board. In April, core consumer prices rose an annual 3.2 percent.

Excluding the sales tax hike, core consumer inflation stood at 1.4 percent, a tad slower than the 1.5 percent annual increase in the previous month.

The BOJ estimates that the sales tax rise to 8 percent from 5 percent, which kicked off on April 1, would add 1.7 percentage points to Japan's annual consumer inflation in April and 2.0 points from May onwards.

