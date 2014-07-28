TOKYO Japan will freeze the assets of those it considers to be involved in instability in eastern Ukraine, the top government spokesman said on Monday.

"Japan will freeze assets of individuals and groups who are judged to be directly involved in Crimean annexation and the instability in the east of Ukraine," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

The European Union reached outline agreement on Friday to impose the first economic sanctions on Russia over its behaviour in Ukraine but scaled back their scope to exclude technology for the crucial gas sector.

