Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso puts his hand on his ear to listen to a reporter's question at a news conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) finance ministers meeting in Beijing October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that he will consider compiling an economic package to support the economy after examining GDP and other economic indicators for the July-September quarter.

Speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting, Aso made the comment when asked about the need for stimulus if the government decides in December to go ahead with a planned sales tax hike next year.

