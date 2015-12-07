TOKYO Most economists surveyed in a Reuters poll expect the Bank of Japan will expand its stimulus programme in the first half of next year, although a small minority of respondents forecast no further central bank easing in 2016.

The majority of respondents expected the BOJ's next policy move would be to boost its stimulus measures, but they were split over the likely timing for the next easing - favouring either January or April.

"Recent inflation-related indicators are weak. If the government's core consumer price data and the BOJ's own price indicator are lacklustre, the chances of the BOJ easing will rise," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.

"Soon or later the BOJ will have to adopt monetary easing. It's been over a year since the BOJ eased (October 2014), which helped to weaken the yen. So the effect of the yen's weakness is dissipating."

Six of the 15 analysts polled thought the central bank would ease policy in January, while another five said the easing would take place in April, the poll taken between Dec. 1-4 found. Two analysts expect further stimulus will be deployed some time in 2017, the poll showed. This was the first time the monthly poll allowed respondents to nominate policy measures expected for 2017.

The remaining respondents selected either next week's December meeting or October 2016.

The BOJ has pushed back the timing of achieving its 2 percent price target a few times since it launched the massive stimulus programme in 2013 because of weak oil prices.

The central bank initially aimed to reach the target in roughly two years but it now expects the target will be met in the second half of fiscal 2016.

Daiju Aoki, senior economist at UBS Securities, predicts the BOJ will wait with further stimulus for a while.

"We forecast the yen will decline moderately because the interest rate gap between Japan and the U.S. will probably widen. But the BOJ and the government don't want a sharp yen fall due to its impact on households," he said.

"The BOJ will stick to its 2 percent price target but it doesn't cling to a two-year time frame," said Aoki, who predicts the next easing will likely be some time in 2017.

The poll found core consumer price inflation - which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices - will grow only 0.2 percent in this fiscal year to March and 0.9 percent next fiscal year.

The government drew up economic measures focusing on childcare, welfare and the redistribution of wealth, which could blunt criticism that its policies are not trickling down benefits ordinary families.

The poll found most respondents believed redistributive measures would help the economy a little, although several disagreed.

The economy was seen likely to grow 0.9 percent for this fiscal year to March and 1.5 percent next fiscal year, a forecast largely in line with last month's survey.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Polling by Siddharth Iyer; Editing by Eric Meijer)