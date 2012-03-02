TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Friday he expects consumer prices to gradually rise in the coming years as the economy recovers with support from a pickup in global demand.

"We will continue with monetary easing until consumer inflation of 1 percent is in sight," Shirakawa told a parliamentary committee, adding that price rises driven by temporary factors such as a spike in crude oil costs alone will not trigger a reversal of the current stance on an easy monetary policy.

He also stressed that while monetary policy eventually determines the long-term trend for prices, boosting central bank fund supply alone would not immediately push up prices.

