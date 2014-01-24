Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
TOKYO The Bank of Japan should steer clear of further monetary easing as long as inflation expectations are on the rise, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.
Japan should not rely excessively on monetary easing to stimulate its economy as it could cause an economic bubble and a spike in long-term interest rates, Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara told Reuters in an interview.
Shinohara, a former Japanese top financial diplomat tasked with overseeing Tokyo's currency policy, also said there is no change in the IMF's view that the Japanese currency is slightly undervalued against Japan's medium- to long-term economic fundamentals.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.