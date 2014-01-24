Naoyuki Shinohara, the deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during an interview with Reuters in Colombo November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

TOKYO The Bank of Japan should steer clear of further monetary easing as long as inflation expectations are on the rise, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Friday.

Japan should not rely excessively on monetary easing to stimulate its economy as it could cause an economic bubble and a spike in long-term interest rates, Deputy Managing Director Naoyuki Shinohara told Reuters in an interview.

Shinohara, a former Japanese top financial diplomat tasked with overseeing Tokyo's currency policy, also said there is no change in the IMF's view that the Japanese currency is slightly undervalued against Japan's medium- to long-term economic fundamentals.

