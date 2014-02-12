The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

TOKYO The Bank of Japan does not need to ease monetary policy further now with inflation heading toward the bank's 2 percent price target, a senior International Monetary Fund official said.

But in light of recent global market turbulence, the central bank needs to monitor developments carefully and "take necessary action" if inflation shows signs of stalling, Jerry Schiff, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, told reporters in Tokyo.

