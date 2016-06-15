Tomomi Inada of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) speaks during an interview at her office in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO The policy chief of Japan's ruling party said on Wednesday that she would closely watch the outcome of the British referendum next week on whether to exit the European Union and that the Japanese government should respond if it results in disorderly moves in currency markets.

Tomomi Inada, who represents the Liberal Democratic Party's stance on key policy issues, also told Reuters in an interview that the Bank of Japan's stimulus was producing steady results and the government's job was to implement structural reform without relying too much on monetary policy.

Inada is among Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's closest aides. Hand-picked by Abe for one of the most crucial party posts, the 57-year-old lawyer-turned-politician is seen as a future candidate to become Japan's first female prime minister.

