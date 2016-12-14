A woman looks at items outside an outlet store at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

TOKYO Dec 15 - Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise an average 0.7 percent a year from now, higher than their projection three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

Three months ago, companies expected prices to rise 0.6 percent over the next year.

Firms polled by the BOJ, as part of its detailed "tankan" survey for December, also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.0 percent three years from now and an annual 1.1 percent five years from now.

The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March 2014 to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus programme.