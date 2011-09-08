TOKYO Japan's core machinery orders fell for the first time in two months in July in a sign that capital expenditure could struggle to pick up pace as companies delay investment due to worries about a strong currency and the government's slow pace in compiling bills needed to fund reconstruction from a natural disaster earlier this year.

KEY POINTS:

-- Core machinery orders fell 8.2 percent in July from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed. That compared with a median market forecast for a 4.1 percent decline and follows a 7.7 percent gain in June.

-- From a year earlier, core orders increased 4.0 percent in July, compared with an 8.5 percent rise expected by economists.

-- Japan's current account surplus dropped 42.4 percent in July from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed, more than a median forecast for a 31.3 percent year-on-year decline. The surplus stood at 990.2 billion yen (8.0 billion pound), against a median forecast for a 1.18 trillion yen surplus.

-- Bank lending fell 0.5 percent in August from a year earlier, marking the 21st straight month of declines, the Bank of Japan said.

-- Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 454.472 trillion yen.

COMMENTARY:

MAIKO NOGUCHI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, DAIWA SECURITIES CAPITAL MARKETS, TOKYO

"Amid the overall drop the fact that non-manufacturers held relatively firm is a good sign. On the other hand, the data shows the impact of decreasing external demand on manufacturers, notably those of electrical and information technology equipment. How the effect of lessening demand on manufacturers pans out going forward will be a focal point.

"The picture is not all bleak however, as reconstruction (of areas devastated by the March disasters) will generate demand. Such demand will not be affected by the strong yen.

"This is a series of data with wide swings, so it is difficult to say if the latest numbers alone would have any bearings on the BOJ's economic outlook. That may depend more on how the global economy fares in the near future."

TAKESHI MINAMI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NORINCHUKIN RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"Machinery orders have been relatively firm despite the earthquake. This data tends to be quite volatile, but orders may be softening a bit reflecting overseas economic developments and with demand related to post-quake disaster relief having peaked.

"Capital spending remains on a recovery trend, although the overseas slowdown and a possible delay in Japan's post-quake reconstruction are a concern. I wouldn't be surprised if capital spending stalls a bit before bouncing back on demand related to reconstruction. GDP growth will probably be somewhat strong in July-September but then temporarily soften in the following quarter."

YUICHI KODAMA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE, TOKYO

"If it's averaged out, it's too early to conclude that machinery orders have turned downward.

"But uncertainty on overseas economies started to increase in July, which may have prompted some corporations to rein in their capital spending on lower expectations for business growth.

"At the moment, there is little possibility that the economy will stall, as there will be more demand from post-quake reconstruction. But there is also a possibility that the debt problem in Europe may turn into a financial crisis."

GEORGE WORTHINGTON, CHIEF ASIA-PACIFIC ECONOMIST AT IFR MARKETS, SYDNEY

"The latest data for Japan showed a surprisingly large drop for core private-sector machinery orders in July, a leading indicator of investment, a sharper than expected fall in the current account surplus and a further decline in bank lending in August.

"Core machinery orders plunged 8.2 percent, reversing the gains of the previous two months to fall to a three-month low; the drop was much worse than the market consensus for a 4.1 percent decline and IFR's forecast for a 3.0 percent fall.

"This has pulled trend growth downwards and suggests that investment intentions are faltering again -- so far there has been little sign of any impact from the earthquake as orders growth was already subdued before the disasters.

"With the Bank of Japan on hold for the foreseeable future, the data have few policy implications beyond showing that domestic growth remains patchy and exports have yet to recover to pre-quake levels."

BACKGROUND:

-- The Bank of Japan kept its policy settings unchanged on Wednesday, saving up its scant ammunition for later, while the yen stabilised in the wake of Switzerland's radical action to curb its soaring currency.

-- Japan's economy probably shrank at a faster annualised pace in the second quarter than the government's initial estimate as corporate spending fell at a quicker rate due to the strong yen and a slowdown in the global economy, a Reuters poll showed.

-- Japanese policymakers and private-sector economists expect Japan's economy will recover in the latter half of the current fiscal year that ends in March, counting on export growth and post-quake reconstruction demand.

-- Risks to this scenario are growing due to signs of a global economic slowdown and worries about a delay in legislation needed to fund reconstruction spending.

-- Japan is on guard against further yen appreciation after intervening in currency markets last month to tame the yen's rise to a record high versus the dollar.

(Reporting by Stanley White, Kaori Kaneko, Leika Kihara, Tomasz Janowski, Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Joseph Radford)