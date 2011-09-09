TOKYO Japan's economy shrank in the second quarter at a faster pace than initially reported as companies held back on capital expenditure due to worries about a rising yen and Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

KEY POINTS:

-- Gross domestic product shrank a revised 0.5 percent in the second quarter, matching the median market forecast, the Cabinet Office said on Friday.

-- On an annualised basis, the economy contracted 2.1 percent, against a 2.2 percent fall expected by economists.

-- Capital expenditure dropped a revised 0.9 percent, compared with a 1.9 percent decline expected by economists.

COMMENTARY:

TAKAHIDE KIUCHI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NOMURA SECURITIES, TOKYO

"The downward revision in GDP is chiefly due to the change in capital spending figures (from growth to a fall) and this suggests weak recovery in corporate capital spending.

"The data also shows that spending related to reconstruction has started to have a positive impact on the economy as public investment was revised upward."

YOSHIKIYO SHIMAMINE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, DAI-ICHI LIFE RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"The annualised figure is not that different from market expectations and came as little surprise. I don't see any need to change the view that strong figures can be expected for July-September in reaction to April-June, where the impact of the March quake appears to have remained strong.

"When it comes to October-December and further, we might have to take another look at the scenario for steady economic recovery, given the yen's appreciation and slowdown in overseas economies."

YUICHI KODAMA, ECONOMIST, MEIJI YASUDA LIFE INSURANCE, TOKYO

"The pace of Japan's economic recovery has apparently slowed since around August due to heightened uncertainty about the global economy. This has likely caused companies to cut down their capital spending plans.

"As capital spending is unlikely to grow as strongly as previously thought, a rebound in GDP in July-September may be smaller than initially thought, though gradual recovery is still expected.

"There is also an increased chance of the yen appreciating in the coming month due to the Federal Reserve's expected easing and the latest Swiss move. The BOJ may be prompted by market moves, rather than the economy's performance, to ease its policy."

BACKGROUND:

-- The revised GDP data follows a Ministry of Finance survey released last week that showed capital expenditure unexpectedly dropped in the second quarter from a year earlier due to waning global demand.

-- Many economists expect GDP to resume growth in July-September and pull the economy out of three quarters of contraction, but some have started questioning whether overseas demand and reconstruction spending will carry the economy further.

-- The Bank of Japan could come under increased pressure to ease monetary policy in coming months as the yen remains stubbornly high against the dollar, threatening to harm exports.

(Reporting by Stanley White, Rie Ishiguro, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)