TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Tuesday that the effects of the Bank of Japan's surprise negative interest rate policy on Japan's real economy are not yet clear.

Ishihara, speaking to reporters, said the government would need to monitor the economy for about three months to gauge the impact.

The BOJ unexpectedly cut a benchmark interest rate below zero in January, stunning investors with another bold move to stimulate the economy.

