TOKYO Feb 10 Japanese wholesale prices fell 3.1 percent in the year to January, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday.
The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each
other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 2.8 percent annual decrease and
follows a 3.5 percent annual decrease in December.
Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 1.0 percent
from a year earlier.
Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 0.4 percent from a year
earlier.