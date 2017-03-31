TOKYO Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.8 percent in February and the availability of jobs was unchanged from the previous month, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compared with economists' median forecast of 3.0 percent.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was 1.43, unchanged from the prior month.

