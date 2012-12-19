TOKYO A senior official of the New Komeito, a coalition partner of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said on Wednesday a policy agreement between the two parties will mention the need for the central bank to pursue monetary easing.

Keiichi Ishii, policy chief of the New Komeito opposition party, also said there was no need to scrap a medium- to long-term target for restoring Japan's fiscal health.

Ishii made the remarks after a meeting with his counterpart of the LDP, which surged to power in Sunday's lower house election.

(Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)