TOKYO The junior party in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition wants to consider an extra budget to ensure that the economic recovery does not falter, the party's leader said on Wednesday.

"The economy is at the critical point in moving towards a positive cycle" of rising prices, profits, wages and consumption, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told a meeting of government and coalition leaders.

"As we head towards year end, I'd like to consider various measures, including a supplementary budget, to promote consumption."

Abe reiterated to the meeting that he wants to carefully examine third-quarter gross domestic product and other data to decide whether to proceed with a plan to raise the national sales tax for a second time in 18 months.

That decision is expected in early December.

(Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)