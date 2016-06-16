The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday even as sluggish global growth and anaemic inflation put policymakers under pressure to do more to bolster the economy. The yen surged and Tokyo stocks fell.

Following are comments from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at his post-meeting news conference:

JAPAN'S ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"Domestic demand is expected to recover as a trend, while exports will likely gradually increase as emerging economies emerge from their slowdowns ... The underlying price trend is improving steadily so we'll see inflation accelerate towards 2 percent. We expect Japan to achieve 2 percent inflation sometime during fiscal 2017.

PROSPECTS OF FURTHER EASING

"We will examine risks to the economy and prices, and won't hesitate taking additional easing steps if needed to achieve our 2 percent inflation target."

ON BREXIT

"The European Union, including Britain, has enjoyed the economic benefits of Britain joining the EU. Markets are being swayed ahead of the referendum. The BOJ is in close contact with the Bank of England and other overseas central banks. We will work closely with domestic and overseas authorities, while closely monitoring the outcome's impact on the bond market and global financial markets including Japan's."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Compiled by Kim Coghill)