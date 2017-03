TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday he explained to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Japan is on track to meeting the central bank's 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda, speaking to reporters after meeting with Abe, said he exchanged views about domestic and overseas economies with the premier.

The governor also said Japan is in the process of escaping deflation.

