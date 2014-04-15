TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over lunch on Tuesday, Jiji news agency said, as part of their regular meetings to discuss economy and market developments.

People familiar with the matter have told Reuters on Monday that Abe and Kuroda will revive their regular meetings this month, in a sign the government may be concerns about recent stock market declines and an uptick in the yen.

The sources said the government won't attempt to pile pressure on the BOJ for more monetary easing, one year after the central bank launched its unprecedented stimulus.

