TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the bank is buying government debt as a necessary step to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, said he pays heed to the central bank's financial health while buying government bonds, adding that even if bond yields rose the BOJ would not need to book evaluated losses on its JGB holdings.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White)